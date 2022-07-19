YOU YA 2022 Comes to Marina Bay Sands Next Week

Reminisce the late 1980s Taiwanese music scene with iconic songstress You Ya 尤雅 as she belts out her hit songs for the first time at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, performing for a one-night-only concert.

You Ya is best known as the favourite student of multi-talented popular songwriter, Liu Jia Chang 刘家昌 , who has written many popular songs for her such as 往事只能回味, 我找到自己, 在雨中, 梅兰梅兰我爱你，只要为你活一天 and more. You Ya never fails to wow her audiences with her wide repertoire of songs such as 心有千千结, 烟水寒, 彩云飞, 初航, 等无人 and more.



Circle the date in your diary and do not miss out on your chance to get up close and personal with this talented singer.