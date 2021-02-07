Wild Rice Presents THE AMAZING CELESTIAL RACE

Wild Rice has announced The Amazing Celestial Race, which will take place 19 Feb - 21 Mar 2021.

On Your Marks... get set... GO! Celebrate the Lunar New Year with your loved ones at The Amazing Celestial Race - a rambunctious musical inspired by the legendary competition at the heart of the Chinese Zodiac!

Join all the animals in the Heavenly Kingdom as they get fighting fit to take part in the big race hosted by the Jade Emperor. To make it across the finish line, contestants must survive diabolical detours, a raging river... and one another. Every animal is raring to go, and ready to fight until the bitter end. Because this is no ordinary race. It's a chance for everlasting glory - the opportunity to become a legend.

Only 12 coveted prizes are up for grabs and only one animal will emerge the ultimate champion.

Directed with joyous humour by Glen Goei, The Amazing Celestial Race features a wickedly funny script by Dwayne Lau and heartwarming original songs by Julian Wong. If you're missing Wild Rice's annual pantomime, this hilarious musical comedy is the show for you! Perfect for anyone from the ages of 5 to 95!

Learn more at https://www.wildrice.com.sg/event/22431-the-amazing-celestial-race/.