Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Voices â€“ A Festival of Song Returns to Esplanade in December

The festival runs 1-4 December 2022.

Singapore News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022 Â 
Voices â€“ A Festival of Song Returns to Esplanade in December

Voices - A Festival of Song returns from 1 - 4 Dec 2022 as a full festival after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic which has affected singing more than any other art form. And it is double the celebration as the festival commemorates its 10th edition just as Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay turns 20 this year!

What has always made Voices so special is that it brings together so many different types of singing from choral, opera and a cappella to pop, musical theatre and xinyao. When we first started, it was a modest festival using only four venues. Now, for just one weekend, almost every corner of Esplanade comes alive with the sound of the human voice.

The theme for the 10th edition is homecoming, which is a befitting one, as we welcome back old friends such as The King's Singers with a new Christmas concert. MICapella returns to Voices this year performing alongside regulars such as 1023 and Acapellago from the Philippines, in this year's A Cappella Gala.

Beyond performances, Voices is also a chance for singers to come together and explore the voice. We will be bringing back our singing camps, with the Voices Festival Choir led by MI6-six conductors who debuted in Voices 2017 and have a long-standing relationship with the festival. And for the first time, we have commissioned a song composed by one of the members of MI6, Low Xu Hao, that will premiere at the festival.

We hope that you will take the time to explore, enjoy and sing along with us at Voices 2022. No matter the genre, anyone who loves singing has a place in this festival and we look forward to celebrating that joy of singing with you.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE LKY MUSICAL is Now Playing at Marina Bay SandsTHE LKY MUSICAL is Now Playing at Marina Bay Sands
September 12, 2022

One of the most successful Singaporean shows of all-time, The LKY Musical, returns this September.
A SINGAPOREAN IN PARIS By Sing'theatre is Back at the Drama CentreA SINGAPOREAN IN PARIS By Sing'theatre is Back at the Drama Centre
August 30, 2022

Sing'theatre twice sold-out musical comedy is back at the Drama Centre with an updated script brightened up with new songs and fuelled with talented fresh blood led by Director Hossan Leong. Don't miss your chance to catch A SINGAPOREAN IN PARIS!
THE LKY MUSICAL Comes to Marina Bay Sands Next MonthTHE LKY MUSICAL Comes to Marina Bay Sands Next Month
August 29, 2022

One of the most successful Singaporean shows of all-time, The LKY Musical, returns this September.
Esplanade Announces Moonfest 2022Esplanade Announces Moonfest 2022
August 22, 2022

The Mid-Autumn Festival is widely celebrated, not just by Chinese in Singapore with friends of other ethnicities, but also diasporic communities around the world. It is a time of reunion and celebration, and an opportunity for everyone to learn more about Chinese culture and heritage.
Esplanade Announces IN NEW LIGHTEsplanade Announces IN NEW LIGHT
August 18, 2022

Humans are creatures of habit. We fear changes that disturb our sense of self and our sense of belonging to a home or community. Yet we constantly crave the new. New tastes, sights, and experiences that excite and inspire us. These two contradictory impulses also underlie In New Light â€“ A Season of Commissions as Esplanade â€“ Theatres on the Bay marks its 20-year journey as an arts centre for everyone.