THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed at Singapore Dance Theatre This Year

The Nutcracker runs at the Esplanade Theatre this December.

Join young Clara on her adventures as the beautifully crafted Nutcracker doll from Dr Drosselmeyer comes alive and transforms into a handsome prince. Waging a battle with the fierce Mouse King and the army of mice with grand bravura, the Prince emerges victorious with Clara's help. She is then whisked off on a magical journey to the magnificent Land of Snow and the enchanting Kingdom of Sweets, where she meets the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Based on a story by E.T.A Hoffmann, and with additional choreography and staging by Artistic Director Janek Schergen, The Nutcracker is set to some of the world's most vibrant and iconic tunes by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This enchanting ballet features a breath-taking costumes and spectacular sets by local designer Aaron Yap, as well as characters that will dance their way into your hearts!

Join us at one of the world's most beloved holiday celebrations and create joyous memories with loved one this year!

*Disclaimer - We are hopeful that the theatre will begin to slowly open its doors next year, however all dates are subjected to the ever-changing Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Performances run 8 - 10 December at 8pm, 11 December at 1pm and 8pm, and 12 December at 1pm and 7pm at the Esplanade Theatre.

Learn more at https://singaporedancetheatre.com/performance/nutcracker2021/.