THE BOYZ Return to Singapore With ZENERATION Tour

Just six months after the conclusion of THE BOYZ’s highly-successful first world tour “THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR : THE B-ZONE” in November 2022, the 11-member boy group from IST Entertainment recently embarked on their second world tour, titled “ZENERATION”.

THE BOYZ kicked off their second world tour with three sold-out shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea from 19 to 21 May 2023, and have upcoming stops in Japan, Taiwan, Macau, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

CK Star Entertainment will present the Singapore leg of the tour, which is set to take place on 20 July 2023 (Thursday), 7PM (SGT), at The Star Theatre. The concert will mark their long-awaited return to Singapore after their previous fan-con here four years ago.

THE BOYZ debuted in December 2017, and has 11 members: SANGYEON, JACOB, YOUNGHOON, HYUNJAE, JUYEON, KEVIN, NEW, Q, JUHAKNYEON, SUNWOO, and ERIC.

They made a name for themselves after participating in and winning the Mnet idol group survival show “Road to Kingdom” in 2020, then coming in second on the sequel, “Kingdom: Legendary War” in 2021, where they showed off their skills, talents, and creativity through original and unique performances.

The members have also shown immense versatility in their music, experimenting with various genres such as Rock, EDM, Hip-Hop, and more. The result is an array of concepts, from bright and youthful bops like “D.D.D.” (2019) and “Bloom Bloom” (2019), to darker, mysterious vibes in “REVEAL” (2020) and “The Stealer” (2020).

In 2021, THE BOYZ set a record as the first 4th generation boy group to win every major K-pop music show with the track “Maverick” (2021). Their latest and eight mini album, “[BE AWAKE]” was released earlier this year in February, and the title track “ROAR” (2023) clocked 22 wins, the most out of other 4th generation groups.

The “[BE AWAKE]” album also topped the iTunes Top Albums Charts in 11 regions, with all of its six tracks debuting on Melon’s and Bugs’ Top 100 charts, two of South Korea’s most-used music streaming services.

Concert Details