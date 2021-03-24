Sing'theatre Presents NO REGRETS - A Tribute To Edith Piaf

The magical story of Edith Piaf, the most celebrated French music icon of all time, is like an old folk's tale, it needs to be told regularly. And there is no better time to be reminded of this incredible story of resilience, tenacity, and passion than now!

No Regrets, a Tribute to Edith Piaf will transport you to the intimacy of a Parisian cabaret.

It will showcase a repertoire of 20 songs, in French and English, among them classics such as La vie en Rose, No Regrets and The Three Bells. Hosted and narrated by Hossan Leong, the revue will take audiences on a musical journey through Edith Piaf's Paris and the events that marked her life. From her troubled childhood to her meteoric rise as a singing sensation, through her many love affairs and emotional struggles, she triumphed to become the highest paid singer in the world. Through various songs, each performer will portray a different aspect of Piaf's life, showing a woman of both great strength and frailty.

"Edith Piaf is proof that anything is possible in life as long as you fight for it! Proof that you can make your dream come true. It's a message of hope!This is a very inspiring story. It has inspired me many times and it still inspires me!This is not a French story, but a universal story that will touch, move, and inspire anyone. I hope that this show will serve as a glimmer of light in this time of darkness and inspire Singaporeans to press on." explains Nathalie Ribette, Founder of Sing'theatre and the Director and Producer of this tribute.

No Regrets, a Tribute to Edith Piaf will feature a stellar cast of performers including established theatre talents Hossan Leong, Mina Ellen Kaye, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, as well as 18-year-old sensation Maya Raisha and a special appearance by international 11 years old star Sofia Poston (Matilda). The singers will be accompanied a 4 members life band, a real treat at the time being!

First produced in 2007 and reprised in 2011 with rave reviews, No Regrets, A Tribute to Edith Piaf will return to stage from 14 to 25 April 2021 at Alliance Française Theatre in celebration of the Sing'theatre's 15th anniversary thanks to the support of BNP Paribas, its presenting sponsor.

"The arts have been a source of comfort and respite for many during the global health crisis. After a challenging year, performing arts are returning to the stage and to live audiences in Singapore. We are pleased to support Sing'theatre's tribute to Edith Piaf on its 15th anniversary, as we did for the first show in 2007. This is in keeping with the BNP Paribas Foundation's support to its long-standing partners in the performing arts." Joris Dierckx, Regional Head of Southeast Asia at BNP Paribas, said.

Tickets will be available through SISTIC from 10 March 2021 onwards.

For more information, visit https://singtheatre.com.