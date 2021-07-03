Singapore Repertory Theatre Launches PICK-A-HERO Cyber Wellness Campaign

Pick-A-Hero is a cyber wellness campaign by Singapore Repertory Theatre in an effort to combat cyberbullying in Singapore. A 7-part video series was written and directed by Daniel Jenkins to shed light on the various aspects of cyberbullying such as Image Alteration, Public Shaming, Bystander Effect, Peer and Parental Support etc.

An accompanied Resource Kit was also curated to provide intentional action points to support the classroom experience.

Learn more and watch the videos at https://www.srtlearning.com.sg/programme/pick-a-hero.

Bibi and Bobo are best friends who do everything together, both online and offline. All is fine till the school bullies began making fun of Bobo. The abuse eventually snowballs into the online world - Bobo's sacred haven. Feeling cornered, Bobo finds it difficult to express himself. As the bullying continues, Bibi turns into a helpless bystander, leaving her best friend in the lurch. Will their friendship survive the test? What could one do when the bullies strike?

Pick-A-Hero is a children's series that revolves around the issue of bullying and its effects online, as told through the eyes of Bibi and Bobo. Performed and staged for, and by, young people, the series hopes to show how youths can stand up together against bullies; especially in moments that aren't visible to an adult's eye.

To book this programme kindly contact Carolyn at carolyn@srt.com.sg