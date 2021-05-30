Singapore Repertory Theatre Announces Digital Stage Camp

This upcoming school holidays, SRT's Digital Stage Camp returns bigger and better, with not one but two fairy tales to explore!

In Week 1 (7th to 11th June 2021), accompany Jack as he ventures up the beanstalk to see what lies above. While in Week 2 (14th to 18th June 2021), follow Little Red Riding Hood as she meanders through the woods to visit her ailing grandmother. What dangers lurk on their journeys ahead?

Armed with drama games, vocal exercises, and music & movement, join our heroes for a heart-pumping adventure that culminates in a recorded presentation for loved ones to witness!

For more information, please email learning@srt.com.sg.

Play Stage

Jack and Little Red Riding Hood have each been given an important task by their mothers. Along the way, they meet a cunning stranger who leads them astray. Should they listen or keep to their word?

In Play Stage, help our heroes stay on the path by participating in drama games, storytelling, and music & movement! During the five-day programme, participants will also sharpen their vocal, presentation, and listening skills. The week concludes with a recorded presentation for family and friends to enjoy.

Play Stage is an adult-accompanied workshop that is suitable for children aged 4 to 6 years old.

Together with an experienced SRT Teaching Artist, your child will:

Learn performance skills such as roleplay, vocalisation, and movement

Understand the story of Jack & The Beanstalk or Little Red Riding Hood

Exercise their creativity and imagination

Grow in confidence

Create and perform a short digital presentation

Theatre Stage

Listen to Mum and follow the path! Jack and Little Red have been tasked with an important job. Will they complete their mission or get distracted by a stranger along the way?

In Theatre Stage, participants will explore the themes of independence and 'stranger danger' as they participate in dramatic role-play, vocal exercises, and storytelling. Working with an experienced teaching artist, participants will develop their confidence, creativity, and communication skills. Finally, sum up the week with a recorded presentation retelling the classic fairy tale!

Theatre Stage is an intermediary programme suitable for novice and theatre aficionados alike (from ages 7 to 12). Adult supervision is advised for the duration of the digital workshop.

Together with an experienced SRT Teaching Artist, your child will:

Explore performance techniques such as characterisation, tableau, and improvisation

Develop their listening and communication abilities

Collaborate as a group and develop leadership skills

Express their creativity and ideas

Perform in a digital presentation

Learn more at https://www.srt.com.sg/stage-camp.