Singapore Dance Theatre Announces 'Dare To Dance' Season 2020

As Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) celebrates 32 years of history behind us, we are deeply rooted in our heritage but are constantly evolving for the future. Bridging any divides and differences to establish resonance for both practitioners and audiences, SDT constantly seeks to strengthen the appreciation and love of dance as an art form. Now with 35 company dancers and six apprentices, SDT has established itself as a significant dance company regionally and beyond.

Through the introduction of new works that are timeless and inspiring, we are able to realise our vision of being an internationally well-regarded professional dance company that is known for its unique ability to shine in classical, neo-classical and contemporary repertoire.

Season 2020 will present two seasons with live music by the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra. Anticipate the world's most beloved romance tragedy, Romeo and Juliet by Choo-San Goh, in March, and the highly anticipated Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker, to close the year in December.

SDT will also be presenting several premieres this year, which includes a piece by returning choreographer, Timothy Rushton, a company premiere of Ibsen's House by Val Caniparoli at Masterpiece in Motion, three world premieres at Passages Contemporary Season by returning choreographers Timothy Harbour and Natalie Weir, and for the first time in Singapore, SDT is pleased to have resident choreographer of Royal New Zealand Ballet, Loughlan Prior.

Through the past three decades, SDT's repertoire has developed remarkably. With the support from the Ambassadors Circle and the Artistic Director's Fund, we have been able to remain deeply devoted to presenting pieces that strengthens the appreciation of dance while our heritage in traditional classical ballet remains steadfast. Val Caniparoli's Ibsen's House is proudly supported by the Ambassadors Circle 2020 and the three world premieres by Timothy Rushton, Timothy Harbour and Natalie Weir are proudly supported by the Artistic Director's Fund.





