Sing Theatre Presents its 2022 SINGATHON This Weekend

The event is set for 4 December.

Dec. 01, 2022  
After a very successful 2020 & 2021 Editions, Singathon is back on Sunday, 4th December 2022, with a goal of raising $60,000 in support of Singtheatre's mission of Performing for a Better Society!

From 10 am to 10 pm, singers from all walks of life, age, and race will take turns every 20 minutes to perform all music styles and raise funds.

Since 2013, Sing'theatre has brought live music to the hospitals with several programs such as:
- MusicFest@SGH (Singapore General Hospital), an annual festival of music for all by all
- Weekly concerts programs at National University Hospital (NUH) and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH)
- 365 days of Music@SingHealth since October 2019, bringing 1 hour of live music every day in one of the public hospitals. During the pandemic, we pivoted for up to 5 online concert a week during the best period.

Sing'theatre is working on the program 365 HOURS OF MUSIC to engage other communities, which aims to bring music to the community. Through this community outreach program, we aim to bring music and theatre to those with limited access. Bringing live music to public hospitals and Healthcare Institutions and providing singing / musical theatre classes to underserved communities perfectly fits what Sing'theatre stands for.



Singtheatre Launches Third Edition of SINGATHON in December Photo
Sing'theatre Launches Third Edition of SINGATHON in December
In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre – NVPC, Sing'theatre will launch its third edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 4th December 2022 after 2 very successful editions in 2020 and 2021.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Launches in Singapore This Month Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Launches in Singapore This Month
Broadway International Group is launching a multi-year international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC this fall. This lavish and popular production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals of all time will begin in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre this November in partnership with Base Entertainment Asia. 
Voices – A Festival of Song Returns to Esplanade Next Month Photo
Voices – A Festival of Song Returns to Esplanade Next Month
Voices – A Festival of Song returns from 1 – 4 Dec 2022 as a full festival after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic which has affected singing more than any other art form. And it is double the celebration as the festival commemorates its 10th edition just as Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay turns 20 this year!
THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Announces Principal Cast Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Announces Principal Cast
The Broadway International Group, with its show presenter Base Entertainment Asia, has just announced its principal cast in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 'The Sound of Music,' directed by three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien.

