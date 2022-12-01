Sing Theatre Presents its 2022 SINGATHON This Weekend

After a very successful 2020 & 2021 Editions, Singathon is back on Sunday, 4th December 2022, with a goal of raising $60,000 in support of Singtheatre's mission of Performing for a Better Society!

From 10 am to 10 pm, singers from all walks of life, age, and race will take turns every 20 minutes to perform all music styles and raise funds.

Since 2013, Sing'theatre has brought live music to the hospitals with several programs such as:

- MusicFest@SGH (Singapore General Hospital), an annual festival of music for all by all

- Weekly concerts programs at National University Hospital (NUH) and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH)

- 365 days of Music@SingHealth since October 2019, bringing 1 hour of live music every day in one of the public hospitals. During the pandemic, we pivoted for up to 5 online concert a week during the best period.

Sing'theatre is working on the program 365 HOURS OF MUSIC to engage other communities, which aims to bring music to the community. Through this community outreach program, we aim to bring music and theatre to those with limited access. Bringing live music to public hospitals and Healthcare Institutions and providing singing / musical theatre classes to underserved communities perfectly fits what Sing'theatre stands for.