SPEED DATING TONIGHT! Makes its Asian Premiere in Singapore

"Swipe left, swipe right, there's gotta be more to dating life." Don't swipe your life away at home alone, get dressed, and come out for a hilarious night at the opera where quirkiness, insecurities and awkwardness of in-person dating will make you feel alive and happy with schadenfreude!

EVENT: Speed Dating Tonight! A Comedy Opera in one act

DATE: 30 June - 3 July, 2022 3pm & 8pm

VENUE: Stamford Arts Centre Black Box

DURATION: 75 minutes (no intermission)

TICKETS: https://speed-dating.peatix.com

$50/General $40/Concessions

Speed Dating Tonight! by American composer Michael Ching is one of the most performed contemporary operas in the last 10 years with over 100 different productions around the world. This production will be its Asian premiere, with music/lyrics especially composed to fit the current post-pandemic Singapore.

A 75-minute comedy blending musical theatre, cabaret music, American songbook, and folk music with opera. Perfect for first time opera goers! Opera lovers in the know will enjoy some hidden gems, this opera has something for everyone.

Hilarious singing, beautiful harmonies, and a chance to share belly laughs with strangers, this is exactly what the doctor ordered!

Featuring a talented cast of veterans and the bright future of the Singaporean opera scene, this is an ensemble you won't want to miss.

Who knows, watching these daters might give you the courage to get back out there!

Before heading to the theatre, head over to our instagram account to get to know each character with the prequel, "All Dressed Up (No Place to Go)".

Director: Eleanor Tan

Music Director: Aloysius Foong

Music & Libretto: Michael Ching

CAST:

Bartender: Alan Lau

Waitress: Wong Yong En

Busboy: Ngoo Tien Hong Ted

Kaylee: Christina Thé

Dater: Akiko Otao

Dater: Grace Kuo

Dater: Leslie Tay

Dater: Preston Lim

Dater: Reuben Lai