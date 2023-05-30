RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July

Performances run 30 Jun -2 Jul 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
CABARET Comes to Sing'theatre Photo 2 CABARET Comes to Sing'theatre
RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July Photo 3 RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July

RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July

RENT comes to Sing'Theatre in July. Performances run 30 Jun -2 Jul 2023.

RENT is an inspiring story about friends and artists struggling in New York City’s East Village and tackles addiction, poverty, and friendship in the height of the AIDS crisis. But most of all the show is about love. This Tony Award winning musical is a favourite of many with famous songs such as “Out Tonight”, “Take Me Or Leave Me” and the classic anthem “Seasons Of Love.” Many have watched the movie but there is nothing compared to watching this inspiring story live on stage.

Now in its 6th successful year, The Showstoppers is a musical theatre ensemble that provides a platform for adult musical theatre performers to come together as a community and stage a full-length musical. Musical Theatre Director TJ Taylor has guided the showstoppers over the last few years with many of the past performers now performing professionally in Singapore and overseas. The cast of RENT is full of some of the best up and coming musical theatre talents we have in Singapore.




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

RENT Comes to SingTheatre in July Photo
RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July

RENT is an inspiring story about friends and artists struggling in New York City’s East Village and tackles addiction, poverty, and friendship in the height of the AIDS crisis. But most of all the show is about love. This Tony Award winning musical is a favourite of many with famous songs such as “Out Tonight”, “Take Me Or Leave Me” and the classic anthem “Seasons Of Love.” Many have watched the movie but there is nothing compared to watching this inspiring story live on stage.

CABARET Comes to Singtheatre Photo
CABARET Comes to Sing'theatre

Sing'theatre will present CABARET, one of the most iconic and decadent musicals of all time. Featuring unforgettable songs like 'Willkommen,' 'Cabaret,' 'Don't Tell Mama,' and 'Two Ladies,' this exuberantly entertaining show will transport you back in time to 1931 Berlin, where life is beautiful but dark forces are on the rise.

Esplanade – Theatres on the Bays The Studios Turn 20 This Year Photo
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's The Studios Turn 20 This Year

The Studios turns 20 this year. After two decades, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay remains firmly committed to enable and collaborate with performance- and theatre-makers, to create work that challenges our notions of what art can be and do.

RENT Returns to Singapore in June Photo
RENT Returns to Singapore in June

Following his successful direction of I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change, TJ Taylor will direct “The Showstoppers”, the crème de la crème of Sing’theatre Academy, to perform one of the most popular musicals of the 21st century…RENT! 


More Hot Stories For You

RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in JulyRENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July
CABARET Comes to Sing'theatreCABARET Comes to Sing'theatre
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's The Studios Turn 20 This YearEsplanade – Theatres on the Bay's The Studios Turn 20 This Year
RENT Returns to Singapore in JuneRENT Returns to Singapore in June

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kumar Guilty
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# & Juliet
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (9/21-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cosentino : Decennium - The Greatest Live Magic Show
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (8/24-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Samajam - You are the show! Musical Experience
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You