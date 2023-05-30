RENT comes to Sing'Theatre in July. Performances run 30 Jun -2 Jul 2023.

RENT is an inspiring story about friends and artists struggling in New York City’s East Village and tackles addiction, poverty, and friendship in the height of the AIDS crisis. But most of all the show is about love. This Tony Award winning musical is a favourite of many with famous songs such as “Out Tonight”, “Take Me Or Leave Me” and the classic anthem “Seasons Of Love.” Many have watched the movie but there is nothing compared to watching this inspiring story live on stage.



Now in its 6th successful year, The Showstoppers is a musical theatre ensemble that provides a platform for adult musical theatre performers to come together as a community and stage a full-length musical. Musical Theatre Director TJ Taylor has guided the showstoppers over the last few years with many of the past performers now performing professionally in Singapore and overseas. The cast of RENT is full of some of the best up and coming musical theatre talents we have in Singapore.