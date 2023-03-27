Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is Now at Esplanade

Performances run 25 March – 9 Apr 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  
People, Places, & Things is now at Esplanade. Performances run 25 March - 9 Apr 2023.

Meet Emma - professional actor, consummate performer, chameleon-like make-believer.

Meet Emma - pathological pretender, compulsive liar, hopeless addict.

Committed to rehab, she desperately clings on to her alter egos and imagined personas, as her world spirals into a surreal abyss. Friends, family members and fellow addicts morph into figments of fantasy, her sense of self fragments, and she is forced to ask: which version of me is the real me?

Together with Emma, we embark on a thrilling, trippy journey. And as we see, hear, and feel everything from her perspective, our own reality begins to fracture, and we find ourselves asking: which version of this story is the truth?

Duncan MacMillan's brilliant People, Places & Things is a devastating exploration of a person's desperate need to escape real life, a riveting examination of the parallels between theatre and therapy, between art and addiction, and unlike any theatrical adventure you will have experienced before.

Starring Sharda Harrison as Emma. People, Places & Things also features Shona Benson, Rebecca Ashley Dass, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Krissy Jesudason, Keagan Kang, Shane Mardjuki, Victoria Mintey, Adrian Pang, Jamil Schulze, and Tan Guo Lian Sutton.




COME BACK HOME is Now Playing at Esplanade Photo
COME BACK HOME is Now Playing at Esplanade
Come Back Home is a tale that winds through the past and the present to seek out a child who went missing a long time ago. Immersive and theatrical, it draws on the experience of children and adult memories of being a child, to celebrate possibility, place and imagination.
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disneys FROZEN in Singapore Photo
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney's FROZEN in Singapore
What does it take to stage a broadway musical in Singapore? For Disney's Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, it's 100 people, months of preparation and a dress with 14,000 real Swarovski Crystals.
Review: Disneys FROZEN, A Welcome Back Treat to the Theatre Photo
Review: Disney's FROZEN, A Welcome Back Treat to the Theatre
On the gala premiere of Disney’s 'Frozen,' the film-to-stage adaptation of the hit animated film, co-presenters Disney Theatrical Productions and Base Entertainment Asia, on a voice-over, welcomed the audiences back to the theatre, which closed for more than 12 months due to COVID-19. The recorded message, along these lines, said, 'Welcome back to the theatre, especially those who are watching a theatrical performance for the first time.'
Disneys FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours Only Photo
Disney's FROZEN Offers SGD88 Tickets for 88 Hours Only
Presenter Base Entertainment Asia has released SGD88-priced tickets for 88 hours only to Disney’s 'Frozen,' the hit Broadway musical, playing until March 19, 2023, at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

