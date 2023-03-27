People, Places, & Things is now at Esplanade. Performances run 25 March - 9 Apr 2023.

Meet Emma - professional actor, consummate performer, chameleon-like make-believer.

Meet Emma - pathological pretender, compulsive liar, hopeless addict.

Committed to rehab, she desperately clings on to her alter egos and imagined personas, as her world spirals into a surreal abyss. Friends, family members and fellow addicts morph into figments of fantasy, her sense of self fragments, and she is forced to ask: which version of me is the real me?

Together with Emma, we embark on a thrilling, trippy journey. And as we see, hear, and feel everything from her perspective, our own reality begins to fracture, and we find ourselves asking: which version of this story is the truth?

Duncan MacMillan's brilliant People, Places & Things is a devastating exploration of a person's desperate need to escape real life, a riveting examination of the parallels between theatre and therapy, between art and addiction, and unlike any theatrical adventure you will have experienced before.

Starring Sharda Harrison as Emma. People, Places & Things also features Shona Benson, Rebecca Ashley Dass, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Krissy Jesudason, Keagan Kang, Shane Mardjuki, Victoria Mintey, Adrian Pang, Jamil Schulze, and Tan Guo Lian Sutton.