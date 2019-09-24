National Theatre's WAR HORSE Makes Its Singapore Premiere

Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay have announced the joint presentation of The National Theatre's Tony Award-winning production of War Horse, which will take place from 24 April to 3 May 2020 at the Esplanade Theatre. Adapted by Nick Stafford from Michael Morpurgo's beloved novel, and directed by Marianne Elliot and Tom Morris, War Horse's Singapore premiere is part of its UK and International Tour 2019-20.



War Horse is a remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, about a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. This powerfully moving and imaginative drama, filled with stirring music and songs, is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage. War Horse is an unforgettable theatrical event which takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France.





