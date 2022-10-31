MOONCHILD Brings the Starfruit Tour to Singapore This Week

Neo-soul/R&B trio Moonchild will be making their debut Singapore performance this November!

Having performed alongside highly respected names such as Stevie Wonder and Kamasi Washington, and at NPR's Tiny Desk, Moonchild's music has been described as "soulful, mediative and laid back".

Joining them will be the talented Cold Cut Quartet and Keyana, our very own up and rising local musicians! Starfruit, the latest album released by multi-instrumentalists Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk, brings a host of beautiful melodies and personal lyrics, featuring a remarkable list of collaborators on the album.

The performance is set for 2 November 2022.