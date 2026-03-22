Lea Salonga Joins Singapore Season of LES MISÉRABLES

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Multi-award winning Filipino actress and singer Lea Salonga will star as Madame Thénardier in the strictly limited season of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands from 24 March 2026 until 10 May 2026, for 7 weeks only.



Lea Salonga has previously played the roles of both Éponine and Fantine in Les Misérables on Broadway and appeared as Éponine in the legendary 10th Anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall and as Fantine in the 25th Anniversary concert at the O2. She created the role of Kim in Miss Saigon in both the West End and on Broadway, receiving the Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance. Lea’s recent Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Here Lies Love and Once on This Island. Lea is the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in the animated film Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II, as well as Celine in K-Pop Demon Hunters.



Lea Salonga will join the previously announced Gerónimo Rauch (Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Jean Valjean, Jeremy Secomb (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) as Javert, Singaporean artist Nathania Ong (Hamilton, Les Misérables, Be More Chill) as Éponine, Red Concepción (Miss Saigon, West Side Story, Hairspray) as Thénardier, Na-Young Jeon (Miss Saigon, The King and I, Les Misérables) as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Harry Chandler as Enjolras and Earl Carpenter as the Bishop of Digne.

The LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR cast is completed by Jonathon Bentley, Georgia Blessitt, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Shaun Dalton, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Harry Dunnett, Louis Emmanuel, Charlie Geoghegan, Connor Jones, Daniel Koek, Abel Law, Adam Robert Lewis, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Harry Grant Smith, Jo Stephenson, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh, and Owain Williams.

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR has been conceived and developed by Cameron Mackintosh to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables, the world’s longest-running musical. The staging, lighting and visual design have been reimagined to deliver an epic and cinematic experience for a large-scale stage production.

Having opened to acclaim in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour to countries and regions around the world, with over 1-million tickets having been sold worldwide so far. The tour has played to packed houses across 30 cities and broke box office records, most recently in Manila, Shanghai, Australia and Japan. Following its successful Singapore season the show will return to Europe, where it will play London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall before heading to Radio City Music Hall in New York.



Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End, with several other local language productions currently on or in preparation around the world.



Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo. The Les Misérables orchestra is conducted by Adrian Kirk.

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and Nick Grace Management and presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia under the direction of Chantal Prudhomme.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett