LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Singapore in April

By: Jan. 12, 2024

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Singapore in April

With music by Alan Menken and book by Howard Ashman, the creative geniuses behind Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors has become one of the most popular shows in the world! Sing'theatre will soon present the iconic musical that will captivate audiences with its blend of humour, horror, and toe-tapping tunes.

"We're delighted to bring The Little Shop of Horrors to Singaporean audiences," said Nathalie Ribette, Sing‘theatre’s Artistic Director. "This production promises to deliver an unforgettable experience filled with catchy songs, memorable characters, and a dash of frightful fun."

“I am thrilled to get the chance to direct this show for a 2024 audience, coming with a completely new creative vision that I can’t wait to share with the Singapore audience”, said TJ Taylor, who played Mr Mushnik when he was 13. 

Based on the cult classic film, “Little Shop of Horrors" tells the tale of Seymour, a down-and-out floral assistant who discovers a peculiar plant with an insatiable appetite for blood. As the plant's hunger grows, so does Seymour's dilemma in this darkly comedic and thrilling story. The story follows a meek floral assistant, Seymour, who stumbles across a peculiar plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore makes a deal with Seymour – fame and fortune in exchange for a rather unconventional diet of…HUMAN BLOOD! 

As the plant's appetite grows, so does the chaos, and before you know it, Seymour is entangled in a web of out-of-this-world origins and global domination schemes!

Directed by the fabulous TJ Taylor and musically orchestrated by Elaine Chan with a stellar cast which includes Andrew Marko (as Seymour), Vanessa Kee (as Audrey), Dwayne Lau, Benjamin Koh, Tony Tong, Andrea Joy, Marissa Vojodi & Nurulhuda Hassan, get ready for a larger-than-life musical experience that will leave you hungry for more! 

Accompanied by a fiery 5-piece band, get ready to groove to hits like "Somewhere That’s Green," "Feed Me," and "Suddenly Seymour." 

Performances run from 12 to 28 April 2024, at SOTA Drama Theatre.

Tickets will be available at SISTIC from 26 January 2024.



