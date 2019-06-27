Jesse McCartney to Perform in Singapore for the First Time at Gateway Theatre

The American heart-throb, Jesse McCartney is performing his first ever concert in Singapore with the Resolution Tour at Gateway Theatre July 14.

In just 6 years, Jesse McCartney chalked up a whopping 8 Top 40 Billboard Pop Hits in 3 albums, which included the Number 1 single Leavin' and Beautiful Soul. He also scored big with other hits such as She's No You, How Do You Sleep, Right Where You Want Me, Body Language, It's Over and Shake.

Besides the Billboard smashes and adoration of millions over the world, Jesse won a Grammy Award as a co-writer (with Ryan Tedder) of the International mega-hit by Leona Lewis, "Bleeding Love". The single was the Best-Selling single of 2008 worldwide, and reached #1 in 35 countries. A phenomenal feat.

Taking a short break between the hits, Jesse resurfaced in 2018 with the release of his single "Better With You" and a well-received album In Technicolor. The success of "Better with You" reconnected Jesse with his music, and the freedom to write as he wishes, everything from his perspective.

Jesse's latest single "Wasted" quickly hit the 1 million mark on YouTube within weeks of its release, and charted Top 5 on US iTunes. It revealed a more thoughtful yet self-deprecating side of him that often lay dormant in his earlier years. The most exciting part is that his fans are coming along for the ride.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Jesse McCartney's Resolution Tour, tap here.





