Immersive Production NEW WORLD'S END is Now Playing in Singapore

Walk 60 years into the past to the heyday of Singapore’s first amusement park, situated where City Square Mall now stands. Pick up an MP3, put on a pair of headphones, duck into back alleys and discover hidden fantasy rooms in Jalan Besar.

Meet Kiran and Rosa as they fall in love at the now defunct New World’s Amusement Park. In this tale of yearning, loss and regret, discover their old haunts and memories - glittering cabaret lights, a dingy apartment, a collapsed hotel room.

To Jalan Besar in the 1960s. Put on a pair of headphones and follow the narration through 16 audio tracks in an MP3 player. Experience Singapore’s Jalan Besar like never before.

Dates & Timing

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Every half hour from 5.30pm to 9.30pm

(From 1 Nov 2023)

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Every half hour from 5.30pm to 9.30pm

60 – 75 minutes (Tour only)

120 – 135 minutes (Tour + Bar) *From 1 Nov 2023

Language: English only

Venue: 85 Desker Road

Singapore 209646