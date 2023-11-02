Immersive Production NEW WORLD'S END is Now Playing in Singapore

Performances are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, every half hour from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Nov. 02, 2023

Immersive Production NEW WORLD'S END is Now Playing in Singapore

Walk 60 years into the past to the heyday of Singapore’s first amusement park, situated where City Square Mall now stands. Pick up an MP3, put on a pair of headphones, duck into back alleys and discover hidden fantasy rooms in Jalan Besar.

Meet Kiran and Rosa as they fall in love at the now defunct New World’s Amusement Park. In this tale of yearning, loss and regret, discover their old haunts and memories - glittering cabaret lights, a dingy apartment, a collapsed hotel room.

To Jalan Besar in the 1960s. Put on a pair of headphones and follow the narration through 16 audio tracks in an MP3 player. Experience Singapore’s Jalan Besar like never before.

Dates & Timing

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Every half hour from 5.30pm to 9.30pm

(From 1 Nov 2023)
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Every half hour from 5.30pm to 9.30pm

60 – 75 minutes (Tour only)
120 – 135 minutes (Tour + Bar) *From 1 Nov 2023

Language: English only

Venue: 85 Desker Road
Singapore 209646




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
HAMILTON to Premiere in Singapore in April 2024 Photo
HAMILTON to Premiere in Singapore in April 2024

Theatrical producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel have just announced the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Hamilton,' will play at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, starting Apr. 19, 2024. Base Entertainment Asia is the show’s presenter.

2
ONCE UPON A LIKE Comes to SingTheatre Next Month Photo
ONCE UPON A LIKE Comes to Sing'Theatre Next Month

Fun, current and full of modern references, this musical, proudly presented by Mapletree Investments, will make the whole family look at their social media with a different perspective through the medium of the beloved story of Cinderella that we all know and love.

3
Review: & JULIET Reinvents Shakespeare, Jukebox Musical Genre Photo
Review: & JULIET Reinvents Shakespeare, Jukebox Musical Genre

The Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands is the home of commercially successful and internationally acclaimed Broadway spectacles and concerts by a roster of regional and international actors and stars. The venue is technically tailored and designed to meet the extensive range of acts and shows and is equipped with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment.

4
Video: Jade Delmiguez, Jerome Javier Are Ecstatic Bringing & JULIET to Singapore Photo
Video: Jade Delmiguez, Jerome Javier Are Ecstatic Bringing & JULIET to Singapore

Nine-time Tony-nominated jukebox musical & JULIET is now running for a limited time at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, which features original Australian cast members Jade Delmiguez (Eleanor) and Jerome Javier (Thomas), who share Filipino roots. Jade was born in New Zealand but can speak some Bisayan language. On the other hand, Jerome was born in the Philippines, and their family immigrated to Australia when he was seven.

