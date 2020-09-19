Gateway Arts Unlimited Will Stream STORYTELLING SERIES: THE JADE RABBIT

Performance take place from Sat, 26 Sep, 11am - Fri, 2 Oct 2020, 11pm.

Gateway Arts Unlimited will stream The Jade Rabbit from Sat, 26 Sep, 11am - Fri, 2 Oct 2020, 11pm.

The Jade Emperor was looking for a new divine medicine maker. The last one was corrupt and made him lose confidence in the honesty of man, so the Jade Emperor decided he should look for an animal instead. Who among the animals could be completely responsible, honest and trustworthy? In this week's story of The Jade Rabbit, let Storyteller Dwayne tell you how the humble rabbit rose to a mighty position thanks to his good character. To mark the International Week of the Deaf, this story will also feature Sign Language Interpretation!

For more information on Gateway Kids Club, visit kids.gateway.sg

To stay updated on our programmes, follow us on Facebook (@GatewayTheatreSG) or Instagram (@GatewaySG)

