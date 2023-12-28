Falling Feathers & Friends comes to Esplanade this week. The performances are on 29 December 2023 at 7pm and 8pm.

Falling Feathers alongside homegrown musician friends present an intimate musical melting pot featuring folk-pop artist Amanda Ong, electronic artist Brannlum and the emerging indie talent IZPZ.



Listen to a range of original tunes by Falling Feathers such as Happy Birthday to You, Leave Me Alone by Amanda Ong, Underneath by IZPZ, Last Train Home by Brannlum, among many others.