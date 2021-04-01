Esplanade Launches Open Call for its First Artistic Research Residency

Singapore's national performing arts centre, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, invites artists, curators, programmers, writers, researchers and practitioners across all disciplines in the performing arts to apply for its inaugural Contemporary Performing Arts Research Residency. Supported by the National Arts Council, Singapore, this new artistic research development programme takes place in Singapore between April and June 2022.

The fully-funded residency aims to support creative research in contemporary performing arts by providing its residents the time and space for artistic inquiry, experimentation, development, research activities and opportunities for interdisciplinary and transcultural dialogues. The residency welcomes various manners and methodologies of enquiry, embracing a pluralistic approach towards research that unfolds not only through the written word, but also includes forms of experimentation with the body, performed moments, and other non-traditional systems of knowledge.

Faith Tan, Head, Dance & International Development, Programming, The Esplanade Co Ltd said, "Since our inception, Esplanade has been supporting artists in the creation of new work, especially through commissions or co-productions. This is typically tied to a production process that results in a presentation within our festivals or series. Therefore we saw a need for a new dedicated programme which offers practitioners a concentrated period of time and resources to focus solely on research and experimentation. This marks the first time we are creating an open call research residency that is open to both Singapore and international applicants, and which also includes support for non-artists such as programmers or producers. In addition to Residents having access to rehearsal studios in Esplanade, they will also share a working space, and it is our intent that this will facilitate dynamic exchange between practitioners from different artistic communities."

There is no commitment for residents to create a production during or after the residency. Instead, residents will be asked to present at least one public programme of their choosing, developed in conversation with the Esplanade Team.

The residency offers two types of support: Artist-in-Residence and Researcher-in-Residence. Artists-in-Residence can apply for a residency period of one to three months, while Researchers-in-Residence can apply for a residency period of two to four weeks. All residents will receive either a stipend (for artists) or an allowance (for researchers), a shared-working space, studios when required, as well as accommodation and international travel to and from Singapore, if from abroad.

There will be annual open calls held for applications to the residency and each cycle will revolve around a thematic focus conceived to respond to current critical issues in our society. In 2022, the residency proposes the thematic focus Potential Territorialities: Body, Space and Identity in Performance.

Artists and Researchers-in-Residence are chosen through a Selection Panel comprising leading international curators, programmers, artists and managers. They have been appointed based on their thought-provoking practices, dynamic networks with practitioners from a wide variety of disciplines and their invaluable knowledge of the performing arts across Singapore, Asia and beyond. The Selection Panel will also serve as interlocutors in the programme's development and be available as consultants for all residents.

The Selection Panel of the 2022 Contemporary Performing Arts Research Residency are:

Melati Suryodarmo, Artist and Director of Studio Plesungan, Surakata, Indonesia

Tang Fu Kuen, Artistic Director of Taipei Arts Festival, Taiwan, Independent Dramaturg and Producer

Anna Wagner, Dramaturg and Program Curator, Künstlerhaus Mousonturm, Frankfurt, Germany

Faith Tan, Head, Dance and International Development, Programming, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Singapore

Jia Jia Hoon, Deputy Director, Sector Development (Traditional Arts), National Arts Council, Singapore

The residency invites individuals working and researching within any discipline(s) in the performing arts in Singapore and across the world to submit proposals that complement the conceptual lines set by the thematic focus alongside their artistic practice.

Visit www.esplanade.com/residency for more information and to apply. The Open Call's application period is from 1 Apr 2021 to 31 May 2021, Mon, 11.59pm (GMT +8).