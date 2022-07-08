EPIK HIGH Comes to Marina Bay Sands This Weekend

Epik High is coming to Marina Bay Sands this weekend!

A trailblazing trio comprising Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz, EPIK HIGH debuted in 2003. Their singular blend of hip-hop and sharp lyrics, which draw on themes like mental health and social issues, turned them into one of the most pivotal groups in the Korean music scene. In a career spanning 20 years, they have released hundreds of anthemic songs, even inspiring artists like BTS, and they were the first Korean act to ever play at Coachella in 2016.

No stranger to Singapore, EPIK HIGH had previously performed in 2019, meeting with hordes of fans and paving the way for a bigger, more exclusive return. This new tour marks the trio's second concert on our island in conjunction with the release of their highly anticipated 10th studio album in two parts, 'Epik High is Here 上 (Part 1)' & 'Epik High Is Here 下 (Part 2)'.

Fresh from their second fiery appearance at Coachella 2022 and a slew of 28 sold out shows on their North American tour, the eclectic trio is back on familiar shores. Fans in Singapore can rejoice at the good fortune of being the first Southeast Asian stop in the Asia Pacific leg of the tour for one night only, staged at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Grand Ballroom, on Saturday, 9 Jul.