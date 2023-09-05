Epic Soundscapes comes to the Victoria Theatre this week. The performance is set for September 6, 2023.

Embark on a musical journey with Concordia Quartet as we traverse the realms of intensity, passion, and artistic genius.



This evening of musical grandeur brings you across three masterpieces, from Kilar’s highland folklore-inspired “Orawa” to the unforgettable breadth of emotions in Beethoven and Brahms’ string quartets, where virtuosity meets the depths of human expression.



“Epic Soundscapes” will be an experience of extraordinary compositions coming to life, leaving you breathless and inspired.

Programme

Ludwig van Beethoven

String Quartet Op. 95 in F minor, "Serioso"



Wojciech Kilar

Orawa



Johannes Brahms

String Quartet Op. 51, No. 2 in A minor

Duration: approximately 1 hour 30 minutes (with 20 minutes intermission)