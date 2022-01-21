COMING UP ROSES Comes to Esplanade This Weekend

Join alt-rock/shoegaze trio Coming Up Roses as they reinvent their heavy and cathartic live sound for a more intimate and acoustic setting.

Fresh from releasing their new singles All Our Time and Glass Stained Eyes, Coming Up Roses-comprising vocalist-bassist Emily Sera and guitarists Darius Oon and Lorenzo Romero-will perform songs from their debut mini-album Waters, their upcoming EP Everything Is, as well as a number of choice covers from their favourite bands.

See the band like you've never seen them before in this once-in-a-blue-moon acoustic show!

Weaving their songs out of their adolescent experiences, alt-rock/shoegaze trio Coming Up Roses balances the worlds of child-like innocence and idealism with the revelations that come with adulthood. Combining elements of pop, grunge, heavy metal and shoegaze, the band manifests their emotions through the use of evocative vocal melodies and expansive sonic textures. Led by vocalist-bassist Emily Sera, and completed by guitarists Darius Oon and Lorenzo Romero, Coming Up Roses recalls the likes of Wolf Alice and The Joy Formidable.

The performance is on January 22. Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/all-things-new/2022/coming-up-roses?FestivalNames=2022&Start=20220121.