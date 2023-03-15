COME BACK HOME is Now Playing at Esplanade

A call from above: come back home! The cats know. The crow knows. The Karung Guni knows... There's someone missing. Through stories and play, soon everyone will know who is hiding, who is lost and who is found.

Come Back Home is a tale that winds through the past and the present to seek out a child who went missing a long time ago. Immersive and theatrical, it draws on the experience of children and adult memories of being a child, to celebrate possibility, place and imagination.

Audiences will be invited to participate in the action as the story unfolds, taking their place in the activity of a vibrant community. When booking, families can choose to be in the seated auditorium (Observer) or on stage (Participant) amidst the adventure.

Come Back Home by Polyglot Theatre is an Esplanade Commission, co-produced by Polyglot Theatre (Australia) and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay (Singapore) in collaboration with artists in both countries.

Come Back Home was developed through a collaborative process of creation at a distance. Beginning in 2021, artists from Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay and Polyglot Theatre worked together to make a new, participatory experience for and with children.

In this creative experiment, the artists collaborated via remote digital connection and play: sharing skills, stimulating ideas and becoming a creative team. Collaboration with children took place in each country throughout the process.

There will be a pre-show activity at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre foyer 20 minutes before the performance. Do join us early to enjoy the activity.

Creative Team

Director - Sue Giles

Designer - Katrina Gaskell

Sound Designer/Composer - Glen Walton and Natalie Tse

Lighting Designer - Emanorwatty Saleh

Assistant Director - Sylvie Meltzer

Performers - Grace Kalai, Rizman Putra, Briony Farrell, Vignesh Singh

Stage Manager - Kaite Head

Assistant Stage Manager - Shivani Rajan

Production Manager: Evelyn Chia (The Backstage Affair)

Assistant Production Manager: Shadow Zeng (The Backstage Affair)

Producers: Julie Wright (Polyglot Theatre), Rachel Lim and Edlyn Ng (Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay)