CATS to Play at Sands Theatre At Marina Bay Sands Winter 2019

Come to the Jellicle Ball at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands as Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS plays Dec. 17-29.

Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the show is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.



The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year - the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

CATS is one of the longest running shows in West End and Broadway history. The musical ran for 21 years in London at almost 9,000 performances before closing May 11, 2002 at the New London Theatre. It was revived December 2014 and ran until April 2015 at the London Palladium, then returned for another limited run from October 2015 to January 2016.

For tickets and more information, tap here.





