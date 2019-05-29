CATS to Play at Sands Theatre At Marina Bay Sands Winter 2019

May. 29, 2019  

CATS to Play at Sands Theatre At Marina Bay Sands Winter 2019Come to the Jellicle Ball at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands as Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS plays Dec. 17-29.

Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the show is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year - the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

CATS is one of the longest running shows in West End and Broadway history. The musical ran for 21 years in London at almost 9,000 performances before closing May 11, 2002 at the New London Theatre. It was revived December 2014 and ran until April 2015 at the London Palladium, then returned for another limited run from October 2015 to January 2016.

For tickets and more information, tap here.



Related Articles View More Singapore Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • CATS to Play at Sands Theatre At Marina Bay Sands Winter 2019
  • TOOTSIE to Launch National Tour in 2020; West End, Australia, and Japan Productions Announced!
  • Disney's ALADDIN to Fly Into Singapore July 21 - Sept. 1
  • MusicFest@Singapore General Hospital Celebrates Singapore's Centennial
  • VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour
  • THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Comes to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore 4/24 - 6/8

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup