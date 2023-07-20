CATHARSIS Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend

The performance is on 23 July 2023, at 7:30pm, in the Victoria Concert Hall.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

CATHARSIS Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend

Blue as in the feeling, or something much more electric? In this inaugural collaboration between EVOKX Chamber Choir and The Chorallective, we sweep through various emotional landscapes. Join us and spin through joy and hope, through soulful, lush longing, and the grips of despair and anxiety, before we find the light again.

Conducted by Choy Siew Woon and Terrence Toh, “CATHARSIS” will include choral works by Aldophus Hailstork, Jake Runestad, Nana Forte, Morten Lauridsen, Paolo Orlandi, Sven-David Sandström, and Eric Whitacre, as well as the world premiere of a commissioned choral song cycle by composer Americ Goh and author Jollin Tan.

We’re pursuing what we’ve always known: that emotion is another way of knowing the world — your body’s own intelligent system, the space through which it all begins. Come feel with us on 23 July 2023, at 7:30pm, in the Victoria Concert Hall.




