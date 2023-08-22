Candlelight Orchestra: A Tribute to Hans Zimmer comes to Victoria Theatre this weekend. The performance is set for August 26.

Besides being a noted music composer, the German composer superstar is best known for his immense contribution to film, particularly his recurring work with directors including Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, Ron Howard, Guy Ritchie and Denis Villeneuve, for which he won two Oscars and four Grammys. Hans Zimmer’s unique blend of electronic sounds with traditional orchestral arrangements has captivated the hearts of audiences all over the world, and luckily for Singaporeans, his impactful melodies will come alive at the sensational Victoria Theatre.

You can catch some of his best work, including themes from Inception, Interstellar, Gladiator and The Dark Knight. The iconic scores will be performed live by the incredibly talented musicians of Orchestra V. As they take to the candlelit stage, you’ll immediately be transported to some of the most iconic scenes in cinema history.

Featuring: Orchestra V