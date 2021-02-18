Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAKE Presents BY DESIGN

The event takes place 23-24 April 2021.

Feb. 18, 2021  
CAKE will present By Design, an art excursion where graphic design and performance meet in playful collaboration. A performance jam conceived and directed by CAKE, graphic design artists Vanessa Ban, Zach Lieberman and Amber Vittoria are invited to create new pieces in collaboration with a startling array of live performers.

CAKE is a contemporary performance company committed to seeding and engineering works and excursions that embody the experience of performance and art. CAKE designs and presents the Decimal Points series, an exploratory space that serves to investigate contemporary modalities of artistic expression reflecting the multiplicities and diversities of lived experience, cultural influence and worldviews, offering performance-based experiences in unusual spaces of creative experimentation.

Admission: $35
*Limited concessions for NSFs and seniors: $25
*Limited concessions for students: $20

Please dress comfortably as some walking and climbing of stairs is required.

Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/the-studios/2021/by-design?FestivalNames=2021&Start=20210120.


