Arts Republic Presents Storytelling Performance: Stories of Courage

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event will be presented on Zoom on September 19 at 7:30pm.

Storytelling Performance: Stories of Courage, organized by StoryLab, will be presented on Zoom on September 19 at 7:30pm.

Listen to an eclectic mix of stories - from folktales to personal encounters. Our storytellers bring a variety of brave narratives to awaken the warrior in you.

For audiences 16 yrs and above.

StoryLab was formed in 2009 by a passionate group of storytellers as a platform for its members to hone their art in performance storytelling. These performances serve to showcase their individual storytelling styles and new additions to their repertoire of stories.

Its founding members were graduates of Verena Tay's Beyond Storytelling 101 course in 2009 and held their first public performance 'The Gift' was in December 2010.

For the first time, StoryLab will hold a free performance on ZOOM web conferencing for adult audiences.

Learn more on https://artsrepublic.sg/events/2020/09/storytelling-performance-stories-of-courage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You