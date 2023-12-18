Anne Weerapass and Don Gomes Come to Esplanade This Week

The performances are set for 21 December 2023 at 7pm and 8pm.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Anne Weerapass and Don Gomes Come to Esplanade This Week

Let Anne Weerapass and Don Gomes bring good vibes and jazzy tunes to you this festive season. The performances are set for 21 December 2023 at 7pm and 8pm.

Make the festive season a jazzy one at Esplanade with Anne Weerapass’ and Don Gomes' smooth renditions of classic jazz standards and Christmas tunes.  

Anne Weerapass brings her pop-singing perfected vocal into the foray of jazz. She possesses that jazzy quality we prize from the eras of Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan, with a stimulating sensitivity that is firmly cultivated in the present era. Utterly inspiring and momentarily playful, her Latin inspired jazz standards will put one’s mind at ease which makes for a relaxing night and even gets your feet tapping.  

Weerapass performs regularly at various jazz venues in Singapore and Southeast Asia. She presents songs that illustrate the ebbs and flows of love, and showcase her dynamic and versatile vocals, covering genres of jazz, blues, pop and evergreens. 

Don Gomes is a Singaporean who has lived in Perth, Australia for the last four4 decades. He began his professional music career predominantly as a jazz pianist, and as an occasional singer while studying electrical engineering. He's played, recorded, and taught extensively in Australia and around the world. His music is available on major streaming platforms. 




