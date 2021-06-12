Woody Shticks Will Be Performing at 18th & Union All Month Long

Comic stripper Woody Shticks is coming at you Live And In Concert with transcendent new comedy that's neither live nor a concert. This symphony of stand-up rings with Woody's signature "sad, but brilliant" sound and rumbles with secrets best suited to a microphone. Filmed at Seattle's 18th & Union, Live And In Concert is a sonic boom of a solo streaming right to your favorite screen.

Woody has headlined the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, tap danced with Cherdonna Shinatra and Kitten N' Lou, and spread sparkling solo shows like Schlong Song far and wide. A founding producer of acclaimed interarts gang The Libertinis and a fan favorite of Cut, Bawdy Storytelling, and New Orlean's NOLAW, Woody gleefully subverts sex and story to unleash queer power around the globe.

Get anytime tickets starting at just $10 now through June 30th at 18thandunion.org/woody-shticks. Streaming through Vimeo and 18th & Union, Woody Shticks' Live And In Concert is closed captioned, other accessibility services are available by request.

18th & Union is carefully and proactively following all public health recommendations. We've made improvements to the physical venue, acquired equipment to support live streaming over the internet, and set up health and safety protocols for artists, audience members and others who will access the space.

Learn more at http://18thandunion.org.