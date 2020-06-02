West of Lenin & The Panel Jumper Present Comic Book Themed Digital Variety Event

Sadly, the Covid-19 Washington Stay-at-Home Order required the cancellation of The Panel Jumper **LIVE** Chapter IX originally scheduled for the evening of Friday, May 8th at West of Lenin. Undaunted, and without missing a beat, The Panel Jumper set to work retooling and rewiring their bi-annual event into something they cannot wait for you view from the safety of your own home!

For this first foray into their digitally distributed comic book-themed event they offer you the sonic eccentricities of musician Ron Hexagon, a recently unearthed Community Access Panel Jumper video short called "Cole's Corner" (featuring Rachel Jackson of Vox Fabuli Puppets). International award-winning solo performer L. Nicol Cabe shares her poignant and poisonous perspective as a maturing nerd and writer/director/performer José Amador introduces us to his noir detective comic book alter-ego, Beigey P.I. They will also have fresh new sketches, thoughtful think pieces and a surprise or two. Please join hosts, Ben Laurance and Cole Hornaday for The Panel Jumper **LIVE-STREAMING** and celebrate nerd culture in all its myriad forms! Produced in collaboration with West of Lenin, this rare revelry of Seattle-based talent will leave you giddy and inspired by all their geek community has to offer.

Recommended for viewers 18 years of age.

ABOUT THE PANEL JUMPER-

A web series that goes all the way to the rivets to examine the details of comic book history and lore, The Panel Jumper is a quirky documentary-style program that unearths the seldom-celebrated, always colorful tales of comic book culture. Written and co-produced by Cole Hornaday (Boxoffice Magazine, Annex Theatre's Team of Heroes Trilogy) and Ben Laurance (Caution Zero Network, SketchFest, and Gude/Laurance) this video series has intrigued and inspired name industry notables with their unique blend of history and humor. Find it on YouTube.

ABOUT WEST OF LENIN

West of Lenin is state-of-the-art, intimate black box theatre and studio space located in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood. Owned and operated by Seattle theater entrepreneur AJ Epstein, West of Lenin is also available as a rental venue. A well-equipped and intimate space it offers a wide range of programming, from in-house and guest produced plays, to musical events, readings and more, West of Lenin is a local entertainment destination.

