WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Single Ticket Announced At Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep today announced the on-sale date for their highly anticipated production of Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated play, What the Constitution Means to Me.

Directed by Oliver Butler, this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play traces the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. The production will run September 30 - October 23, 2022.

Single tickets will go on sale on August 15 at 12 p.m. PT online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

Pay What You Choose seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a minimum donation of $5 per person over the phone, and a minimum of $1 in person. Tickets are also available with our digital partner TodayTix 24 hours in advance or you may pre-order your tickets by phone at 206.443.2222.

There is a limit of four (4) Pay What You Choose tickets per person. (Full-price tickets may be reserved in advance in any quantity.)

Seattle Rep also partners with TeenTix to offer $5 tickets to teens (ages 13-19). Tickets must be purchased on the day of the show in person or by phone at 206.443.2222. TeenTix membership is free and is available here.