Virtual Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival Offers Music, Culture And Online Entertainment

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 24-26, goes virtual this year. The annual festival seeks to deepen understanding, exchange ideas and advance the cultural contributions and achievements of the Japanese American community. The festival includes online performances and martial arts, exhibits and demonstrations, hands-on activities and Japanese culinary demonstrations.

Highlights of the 45th annual Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival include a special live streaming opening ceremony, Friday at 11 a.m., with Festival Honorary Co-Chairs City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Yoichiro Yamada, Consul General of Japan in Seattle.

Friday features demonstrations on Soba making, pottery and hosting a tea ceremony. The day also offers storytelling, a segment on the origins of Hapa and a talk on cherry blossoms. Saturday's line-up includes a selection of food and cooking demonstrations, screening on Japanese culture, a cherry blossom tour, a replay of Guinness World Record sushi rolling, dance and band performances and storytelling. The Sunday schedule mixes Aikido, cooking and Soba making demonstrations with Taiko, Koto, music and dance performances and more.

View the program details and go to the virtual festival at: http://www.cherryblossomfest.org

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival is presented in partnership with Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival Committee as part of a series that provides a stage and platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating communities. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You