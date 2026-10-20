COME FROM AWAY to Open at Village Theatre in Issaquah

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Village Theatre is producing Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning musical, with performances running November 10, 2026 through January 24, 2027 across the company's Issaquah and Everett venues. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 diverted airline passengers on September 11, 2001, and the remote community of Gander, Newfoundland, that opened up their hearts, their homes, and even their bar.

Village Theatre's new, locally-built professional production invites audiences to join the show in Issaquah November 10 through December 27, 2026, and in Everett January 2 through 24, 2027. Tickets and information are available at VillageTheatre.org/ComeFromAway.

Written by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away opened on Broadway in 2017. That same year it received seven Tony nominations including Best New Musical, winning one Tony Award for Best Direction. An audience favorite, it was the most-produced show of 2025-2026 nationwide, and the story continues to resonate through productions around the world.

'I think Come From Away is so beloved because it reminds us of who we can be: generous, welcoming to strangers, and willing to sacrifice a bit of ourselves for the good of others,' said Adam Immerwahr, Artistic Director. 'It is a true story of a community coming together across every divide, in the darkest of moments. It's a story we need right now and always.'

Come From Away presents a new perspective on the 9/11 tragedy – reminding audiences of the power of compassion, resilience, and the ability to come together when it matters most. These themes are just as transformative 25 years later.

About the Production

Come From Away features book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The Original Broadway Production was produced by Junkyard Dog Productions, with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. The events of the play were based on the true story of 7,000 airline passengers unexpectedly diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001.

The Come From Away cast includes Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin (Hannah & Others), Mark Emerson (Claude & Others), Nik Hagen (Kevin T./Garth & Others), Matthew Kacergis (Oz & Others), Cassi Q Kohl (Beverley/Annette & Others), Bobbi Kotula (Diane & Others), Anden Leo (Kevin J. & Others), Kataka J. Mackenzie (Janice & Others), Mark Rabe (Nick/Doug & Others), Hannah Schuerman (Bonnie & Others), Jimmy Shields (Bob & Others), Vickielee Wohlbach (Beulah & Others), John Andrew Camarillo (u/s Oz, Bob), Anna Gibson (u/s Beverley/Annette, Diane), Dylan Anthony Macabitas (u/s Kevin T./Garth, Kevin J.), Robert McPherson (u/s Claude, Nick/Doug), Trina Mills (u/s Hannah, Beulah), and Sage Stevens (u/s Janice, Bonnie).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Tony Cisek, Costume Designer Christine Tschirgi, Lighting Designer Peter Maradudin, Sound Designer Lisa Finkral, Stage Manager Erin B. Zatloka, Music Director Beth G. Tankersley, Choreographer Nikki Long, Director Timothy Douglas, Associate Director Bretteney Beverly, Associate Choreographer Annalisa Brinchmann, Associate Music Director Aimee Hong, Assistant Lighting Designer Trevor Cushman, Dialect Coach Gin Hammond, Intimacy Director Cessalee Stovall, and Vocal Coach Aaron M. Davis Norman.

Single tickets can be purchased at VillageTheatre.org/ComeFromAway, by phone at (425) 392-2202, or through Village Theatre's box office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue).

About Village Theatre

Based in Issaquah, Wash., with operations in Everett, Wash., Village Theatre is a leading producer of musical theater in the Pacific Northwest. Producing entertaining, quality productions since 1979, Village has grown into one of the region's best-attended theatres. Village is nationally recognized for its contribution to the development of new musicals, having supported the creation of more than 188 new works to date; and also takes pride in nurturing tomorrow's audiences through its Youth Education programs, serving thousands of young people and their families annually.

Event Details

WHAT: Come From Away, Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Original Broadway Production Produced by Junkyard Dog Productions. Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen. Arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

WHERE: Village Theatre, Francis J. Gaudette Theatre, 303 Front Street N, Issaquah

Everett Performing Arts Center (EPAC), 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

WHEN: Nov 10, 2026–Jan 24, 2027. Issaquah: Nov 10–Dec 27, 2026. Everett: Jan 2-24, 2027.

TICKETS: Single tickets on sale now starting at $42.

For tickets and information, visit VillageTheatre.org/ComeFromAway.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 12 Hrs 07 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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