COME FROM AWAY to Open at Village Theatre in Issaquah
The production will feature direction by Timothy Douglas and choreography by Nikki Long.
Village Theatre is producing Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning musical, with performances running November 10, 2026 through January 24, 2027 across the company's Issaquah and Everett venues. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 diverted airline passengers on September 11, 2001, and the remote community of Gander, Newfoundland, that opened up their hearts, their homes, and even their bar.
Village Theatre's new, locally-built professional production invites audiences to join the show in Issaquah November 10 through December 27, 2026, and in Everett January 2 through 24, 2027. Tickets and information are available at VillageTheatre.org/ComeFromAway.
Written by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away opened on Broadway in 2017. That same year it received seven Tony nominations including Best New Musical, winning one Tony Award for Best Direction. An audience favorite, it was the most-produced show of 2025-2026 nationwide, and the story continues to resonate through productions around the world.
'I think Come From Away is so beloved because it reminds us of who we can be: generous, welcoming to strangers, and willing to sacrifice a bit of ourselves for the good of others,' said Adam Immerwahr, Artistic Director. 'It is a true story of a community coming together across every divide, in the darkest of moments. It's a story we need right now and always.'
Come From Away presents a new perspective on the 9/11 tragedy – reminding audiences of the power of compassion, resilience, and the ability to come together when it matters most. These themes are just as transformative 25 years later.
About the Production
Come From Away features book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The Original Broadway Production was produced by Junkyard Dog Productions, with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. The events of the play were based on the true story of 7,000 airline passengers unexpectedly diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001.
The Come From Away cast includes Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin (Hannah & Others), Mark Emerson (Claude & Others), Nik Hagen (Kevin T./Garth & Others), Matthew Kacergis (Oz & Others), Cassi Q Kohl (Beverley/Annette & Others), Bobbi Kotula (Diane & Others), Anden Leo (Kevin J. & Others), Kataka J. Mackenzie (Janice & Others), Mark Rabe (Nick/Doug & Others), Hannah Schuerman (Bonnie & Others), Jimmy Shields (Bob & Others), Vickielee Wohlbach (Beulah & Others), John Andrew Camarillo (u/s Oz, Bob), Anna Gibson (u/s Beverley/Annette, Diane), Dylan Anthony Macabitas (u/s Kevin T./Garth, Kevin J.), Robert McPherson (u/s Claude, Nick/Doug), Trina Mills (u/s Hannah, Beulah), and Sage Stevens (u/s Janice, Bonnie).
The creative team includes Scenic Designer Tony Cisek, Costume Designer Christine Tschirgi, Lighting Designer Peter Maradudin, Sound Designer Lisa Finkral, Stage Manager Erin B. Zatloka, Music Director Beth G. Tankersley, Choreographer Nikki Long, Director Timothy Douglas, Associate Director Bretteney Beverly, Associate Choreographer Annalisa Brinchmann, Associate Music Director Aimee Hong, Assistant Lighting Designer Trevor Cushman, Dialect Coach Gin Hammond, Intimacy Director Cessalee Stovall, and Vocal Coach Aaron M. Davis Norman.
Single tickets can be purchased at VillageTheatre.org/ComeFromAway, by phone at (425) 392-2202, or through Village Theatre's box office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue).
About Village Theatre
Based in Issaquah, Wash., with operations in Everett, Wash., Village Theatre is a leading producer of musical theater in the Pacific Northwest. Producing entertaining, quality productions since 1979, Village has grown into one of the region's best-attended theatres. Village is nationally recognized for its contribution to the development of new musicals, having supported the creation of more than 188 new works to date; and also takes pride in nurturing tomorrow's audiences through its Youth Education programs, serving thousands of young people and their families annually.
Event Details
WHAT: Come From Away, Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Original Broadway Production Produced by Junkyard Dog Productions. Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen. Arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.
WHERE: Village Theatre, Francis J. Gaudette Theatre, 303 Front Street N, Issaquah
Everett Performing Arts Center (EPAC), 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett
WHEN: Nov 10, 2026–Jan 24, 2027. Issaquah: Nov 10–Dec 27, 2026. Everett: Jan 2-24, 2027.
TICKETS: Single tickets on sale now starting at $42.
For tickets and information, visit VillageTheatre.org/ComeFromAway.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Eureka Day
Leo K. Theater (9/24-11/15)
|
Our Town & Sanctuary City
State Theater (10/02-11/01) PHOTOS
|
Monsta X
Wamu Theater (10/24-10/24)
|
The Game’s Afoot
Woodinville Repertory Theatre (10/02-10/25)
|
Clue
Washington Center for the Performing Arts (3/01-3/01)
|
Come From Away
Village Theatre (1/02-1/24)
|
Nanay
Theatre Off Jackson (10/30-11/14)
|
Village Theatre Presents: My Funny Valentine
Village Theatre (2/13-2/13)
|
Scott Shoemaker's: :PROBED!
Intiman Theatre (4/14-4/17) PHOTOS
|
Black Nativity
Intiman Theatre (12/09-12/27) PHOTOS