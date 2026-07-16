A CHORUS LINE to Open at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre This Fall

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The 5th Avenue Theatre Company will present A Chorus Line this fall. Running September 15-27, 2026, this new production of the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical shines a spotlight on the dancers who devote their lives to the stage, and forever changed musical theater when it premiered 50 years ago. This new production offers a fresh interpretation created specifically for The 5th, while still celebrating and honoring the emotional honesty and electrifying dance at its heart.

Set during a high-stakes audition for a Broadway musical, A Chorus Line follows seventeen dancers as they compete for just eight coveted spots. As the audition unfolds, each performer is asked to share the experiences, dreams, insecurities, and sacrifices that brought them to this moment, revealing the deeply personal stories behind their pursuit of life in the theatre. Featuring a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban, a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante, and unforgettable songs including “One,” “What I Did for Love,” and “At the Ballet,” A Chorus Line remains one of the most influential musicals ever created.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Denis Jones (Broadway's Tootsie and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn). A two-time Tony Award nominee, Jones previously directed and choreographed ELF-THE MUSICAL and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins at The 5th during the 2025 and 2024 holiday season, respectively.

“A Chorus Line is a love letter to the artists whose passion and perseverance make theater possible,” said Jones. “Every person on that stage is fighting for the opportunity to do what they love. This show reminds us that behind every production are artists whose lives have been shaped by the pursuit of something they would give everything for. In Seattle, a city with such a rich theater community, that message feels especially meaningful.”

Joining Jones on the artistic team are music director Beth G. Tankersley, associate director Charlie Johnson, associate choreographer Corrine Munsch, associate music director Luke Raffanti, scenic designer Matt Smucker, associate scenic designer Julia Welch, Costume Designer Heidi Zamora, costume design assistant Olivia Curry, lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Ken Travis, associate sound designer Liam Steckler, and hair & make-up designer Jason Goldsberry. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Erin B. Zatloka, assistant stage managers Laurel Nichols and Anna Vraney, swing stage manager JR Welden, and production assistant Max Zamorano.

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