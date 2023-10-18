Velocity Dance Center Announces Spring 2024 Season

Velocity has announced its Spring 2024 Season featuring four projects infused with the alchemy of experimental dance.

The season features new projects by The Seattle Project, slowdanger, Lavinia Vago, and three up and coming dance artists.

These artists - driven by curiosity, research, and boldness - meddle with the forces of transformation, creation, and fusion until something entirely new and unique is formed.

The season begins with the channeling the energy of the new year in Bridge Project, a residency for choreographers poised to become future mainstays of the dance world. At the beginning of March, The Seattle Project will meld the lineages of our local dance community with their own. In late March, Pittsburgh's slowdanger will stir the elements of movement, scenic, and projection design to bring a dash of hope in the face of the impending climate crisis. Finishing our season in May, Lavinia Vago will invite us to a very special place to witness her summon the demons of the underground.

Season subscriptions are on sale now, with individual tickets available beginning January 1.

PROJECT DESCRIPTIONS

Velocity Presents: BRIDGE PROJECT

with choreography by Tariq Mitri, Hsin-Yu Huang + Sonam Tshedzom Tingkhye

FEB 8-10

BASE Experimental Arts + Space

We begin the year with a celebration for the new, with the Bridge Project, our program for emerging Seattle dance-makers. Bridge Project is a chance for audiences to get in at the ground floor of an artist's career – this year features the work of Tariq Mitri, Hsin-Yu Huang & Sonam Tshedzom Tingkhye.

The Bridge Project is a core residency program, and supported by Velocity's season sponsors and community of individual donors. The Bridge Project is presented in partnership with Base.

Velocity & The Seattle Project Present: HERE BECAUSE

By The Seattle Project [SEA]

MAR 8-9

12th Avenue Arts | 1620 12th Ave

The Seattle Project and Velocity Dance Center present here because, a multidisciplinary, full length performance that will showcase a union of dancers who oftentimes aren't able to collaborate and bring together communities who oftentimes don't intersect. We are here because of the artists that came before. We are here because of the communities that need art. We are here because of where we want creative performance to go. This piece is a reminder of how previous generations have influenced Seattle dance, and how the current generation is influencing where it will go. This piece is about community. This piece is for Seattle.

The premiere of here because is underwritten by Michael Weidemann.

This project is presented through Velocity's Co-Production program. Co-Productions are a core presenting program, and supported by Velocity's season sponsors and community of individual donors.

Guest Artist Series: SUPERCELL

by slowdanger [PIT]

MAR 21-24

12th Avenue Arts | 1620 12th Ave

SUPERCELL is an evening-length multidisciplinary quintet performance responding to climate consciousness, media sensationalism, desensitization, & environmental collapse. The title refers to supercells, large storms of deep, persistent updrafts often resulting in many tornadoes. While supercells are terrifying, ominous, and harbingers of great damage, they are simultaneously breathtaking environmental events when witnessed from afar. The effect is similar to sensationalist media, instantly amplifying catastrophic events for an insatiable public consumption. The work begs the question, how do we cultivate hope during continually uncertain times?

SUPERCELL is made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Mellon Foundation. SUPERCELL is a National Performance Network (NPN) Creation & Development Fund Project co-commissioned by Kelly Strayhorn Theater, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center and NPN. SUPERCELL is also supported by the Opportunity Fund, The Pittsburgh Foundation and The Heinz Endowments, with additional residency support from NCCAkron, The Space Upstairs and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Department of Dance.

Made In Seattle: FKK

By Lavinia Vago [SEA]

MAY 2-4

Special location to be revealed.

FKK is a never-ending multilayered journey of research devoted to dance.

From underground raves, queer clubs, durational performance spaces, punk mosh pits, noise pressure, cathartic dancefloors, rituals of release, and empathetic relationships rooted in love, a performance is birthed. This is a portal to celebrate the resilience of the body, expand the solo form to its limits; where music is our connective tissue of collective joy, healing, release, togetherness, and where time dilates and extends to eternity.

This project is presented through Velocity's Made in Seattle new work incubator program. Made in Seattle is a core residency program, and supported by Velocity's season sponsors and community of individual donors.

Velocity is Seattle's center dedicated to contemporary dance, and an essential incubator for new dance in our region. With artist-driven, community-responsive programming, Velocity provides vital resources and advocacy for one of the most active dance communities in the nation. Velocity's programming includes classes, workshops, residencies, performances, discussions, and the Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation.

Home to hundreds of independent dance artists and renowned for producing investigative, thoughtful work, Velocity's artist residencies have fostered the early work and careers of Cherdonna, Zoe Scofield, Dani Tirrell, Kate Wallich, Danielle Agami, Alice Gosti, Kim Lusk, Coleman Pester, and several more; and was the first to bring to Seattle the work of art stars Tere O'Connor, Miguel Gutierrez, Anouk van Dijk, Bebe Miller, Deborah Hay, Ralph Lemon, Faye Driscoll, Monica Bill Barnes, and many more.

Velocity advances contemporary dance and movement-based art by fostering the creative explorations of artists and audiences through an invested commitment to education, creation, performance, inquiry, community participation, and inter/national exchange.