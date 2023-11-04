VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LITTLE WOMEN at Seattle Rep

Performances begin on November 10.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Seattle Rep's production of Kate Hamill’s highly anticipated adaptation of Little Women, bringing the beloved coming-of-age novel by Louisa May Alcott to life on stage begins perormances next week.

Check out a new trailer for the production below!

Playing in Seattle Rep’s Bagley Wright Theater November 10 – December 17, 2023, Little Women will be staged by nationally acclaimed director Marti Lyons (American Players Theatre: Pride and Prejudice), Artistic Director of the renowned Remy Bumppo Theatre Company in Chicago.

This fresh and lively adaptation by Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Seattle Rep) features a distinctly modern spin on the classic story of Jo March and her siblings. An aspiring writer, the headstrong Jo must negotiate with rigid societal norms to realize her dreams of independence. Against the backdrop of the Civil War, the beloved March siblings grow together and apart, discovering love, joy, and loss as they learn the importance of family and being true to oneself.

Kate Hamill is quickly becoming one of the country’s leading contemporary playwrights, having written a series of accessible, highly theatrical, and feminist adaptations of classic Western literature. With a distinctly modern sensibility, Hamill’s adaptations of Dracula, Vanity Fair, Sherlock Holmes, Emma, and Pride and Prejudice (which Seattle Rep produced in 2017) are fast becoming part of the national theater repertory. With each of these adaptations, Kate, who is also an actor, brings a sharp-eyed attention to character, showing how the protagonists of these novels experience challenges and desires not too distant from our own. This is certainly the case with Little Women, where the March siblings (and all the story’s characters) are gloriously, endearingly human as they journey toward becoming the authors of their own stories,” says Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez.

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including a Teen Night (December 1, 2023) in partnership with TeenTix, during which teens can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. Other events include a period product donation drive, Winter Market, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Seattle Rep’s new Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez in the lobby on select dates of Little Women. 

Single tickets are on sale now online at the link below or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. 







RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Neurodiversity Allies Brings First-Ever Sensory-Inclusive Mainstage Musical To Bainbridge Photo
Neurodiversity Allies Brings First-Ever Sensory-Inclusive Mainstage Musical To Bainbridge Island

After recently announcing the first-ever sensory-friendly mainstage play on Bainbridge Island, Neurodiversity Allies, in partnership with Sensory Access, is proud to announce the first-ever sensory-inclusive mainstage musical on the island. Bainbridge Island now has two small community theatres (ind Theatre and Ovation! Performing Arts Northwest) prioritizing inclusion and accessibility for autistic and other neurodivergent community members.

2
Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS Onstage Announced At Seattles 5th Avenue Theatre This Holid Photo
Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Onstage Announced At Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre This Holiday Season

A magical winter wonderland comes to life as The 5th Avenue Theatre welcomes Irving Berlin’s White Christmas to the Seattle stage. This heartwarming holiday musical combines unforgettable songs, dazzling choreography, and a snowfall during every performance. Don't miss this enchanting tale from November 25 - December 24, 2023.

3
Review: HADESTOWN at The Paramount Theatre Photo
Review: HADESTOWN at The Paramount Theatre

I know what you’re thinking, Dear Readers. “Didn’t you just review this one?” Yes, it’s only been a little over a year since “Hadestown” came through town. But with the number of people I know personally alone who just could not get tickets last time, I’m not surprised it’s back playing at the Paramount. So here we are again. “But why see it again? And what more could you have to say?” First, I would see this show a thousand times and love every minute. And second, I could talk about this masterpiece from Anaïs Mitchell forever. But I’ll try and focus on this production.

4
Grand Kyiv Ballet Makes Seattle Premiere With SNOW WHITE in December Photo
Grand Kyiv Ballet Makes Seattle Premiere With SNOW WHITE in December

Grand Kyiv Ballet has announced the enchanting ballet production of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' featuring the esteemed principal dancers from the National Opera of Ukraine - prima ballerina Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage from ISLANDER Load In at Seattle Rep Video
Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage from ISLANDER Load In at Seattle Rep
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Video
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
ALMOST, MAINE in Seattle ALMOST, MAINE
Tacoma Little Theatre (4/26-5/12)
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 in Seattle A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Tacoma Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
The Hitchcock Hotel in Seattle The Hitchcock Hotel
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (9/21-11/12)VIDEOS
FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA in Seattle FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
These Shining Lives in Seattle These Shining Lives
Woodinville Repertory (10/27-11/19)
A Big Band Christmas in Seattle A Big Band Christmas
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre (12/15-12/17)
Fa la la la la, ha ha ha ha: A Holiday Musical Extravaganza! in Seattle Fa la la la la, ha ha ha ha: A Holiday Musical Extravaganza!
Unexpected Productions (12/02-12/23)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Seattle SIX (Boleyn Tour)
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (1/23-1/28)
MJ in Seattle MJ
Paramount Theatre (12/07-12/17)
Frozen in Seattle Frozen
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (7/24-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You