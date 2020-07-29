VIDEO: Watch the Opening Number From The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards 2020 Roadtrip, Featuring Marc delaCruz

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards honors outstanding achievement in high schools and celebrates the hard work and dedication the Washington State high school students and educators put forth to make their school musical productions a success.

On July 17 and July 18, 2020, The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards 2020 Roadtrip streamed live on Facebook. They criss-crossed the state-visiting theater programs that have kept the spirit of musical theater alive, recognizing remarkable achievements both on and off the stage, and picking up a few Broadway "hitchhikers" along the way!

The theatre has released a video of the opening number, a performance of "Beautiful City" by over 75 Washington state high school students, featuring Broadway's Marc delaCruz.

Watch the video below!

