VIDEO: Watch the Opening Number From The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards 2020 Roadtrip, Featuring Marc delaCruz
On July 17 and July 18, 2020, The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards 2020 Roadtrip streamed live on Facebook.
The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards honors outstanding achievement in high schools and celebrates the hard work and dedication the Washington State high school students and educators put forth to make their school musical productions a success.
The theatre has released a video of the opening number, a performance of "Beautiful City" by over 75 Washington state high school students, featuring Broadway's Marc delaCruz.
Watch the video below!
