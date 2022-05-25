VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for AND SO THAT HAPPENED… at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre is bringing to life three new unique stories in the world premiere of the musical And So That Happened..., a collage of experiences that reflects and expresses cataclysmic change from the perspective of Northwest voices.

Watch a teaser trailer below!

The musical will play through June 19 in the Falls Theatre at ACT - A Contemporary Theatre. This radical new piece of theater is written by a diverse group of Seattle artists: Maggie Lee and Lauren Freman, Jasmine Joshua, and Dedra D. Woods, Porscha Shaw, and Aaron M. Davis Norman. Acclaimed stage director Desdemona Chiang is at the helm as creative director, with choreography by Alyza DelPan-Monley and music direction by Steven Tran.

Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, in person at the The 5th Avenue Theatre's Box Office (1308 5th Avenue), or online at www.5thavenue.org.