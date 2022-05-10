VIDEO: First Look at SELLING KABUL at Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep is now presenting Sylvia Khoury's (Seattle Rep 20x30 commissioned playwright) Selling Kabul. Directed by Seattle's own Valerie Curtis-Newton (2019's Nina Simone: Four Women), Selling Kabul is a 2021 recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and it's set to perform on the Leo K. stage through May 22, 2022.

Check out footage from the production below!

Taroon once served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. After the Americans have withdrawn, their promises of protection and safety are no longer there. He now spends his days in hiding from growing presence of the Taliban as he anxiously awaits news from the hospital on the eve of his first child's birth. What are the consequences of taking sides during wartime?

For ticket reservations, call the Seattle Rep Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222 or toll-free at 877.900.9285, or go online at seattlerep.org