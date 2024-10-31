University Of Washington School Of Drama to Present THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This November, the University of Washington School of Drama will present The Caucasian Chalk Circle, a bold reimagining of Bertolt Brecht's renowned play that explores themes of justice, truth, and community, where ancient storytelling meets contemporary questions about fairness and compassion. Directed by MFA candidate Nick O'Leary, this rendition tackles the struggles of communal care and systemic injustice while fusing the narrative with an original score and striking designs.

Director's Vision: A Community in Conversation

Reflecting on Brecht's message, O'Leary says:

"This play was written 80 years ago, and it's set hundreds of years before that, but we still haven't figured out how to take care of each other. Our production is about a group of people struggling to take care of each other as a community. When people have different priorities and points of view, how can we work together to turn what we have into what we need? What do we really owe each other? How can we move towards communal responsibility in an unjust world?"

"We're thinking a lot about systemic inequality and the possibility of change. We are also talking about the difference between individuals choosing to do what they can and the things we all need to come together to change as a community."

In keeping with Brecht's original spirit, the production pairs thoughtful social commentary with humor and relatability. As O'Leary describes,

"Our production is a playful, ensemble-driven spectacle, featuring comedy, puppetry, live video, and a brand-new pop rock score composed by YUELAN and Kyle Levien. Over the course of the show, the cast uses found objects and materials to shapeshift into dozens of characters and bring the palaces, mountains, and villages of Brecht's Grusinia to life."

Costume Designer, Xiaoyan Yu adds: "The Caucasian Chalk Circle goes beyond traditional storytelling-it's a visual journey challenging how we perceive luxury, sustainability, and our place in the world. By rejecting excess, my designs highlight themes of unity, selflessness, and nature, inviting the audience to confront their own perceptions of value and consumption. Asking O'Leary what he hopes audiences will take away from experiencing his interpretation of the play, he responds:

"This communal event is an opportunity to reflect on how we are failing to live up to the commitments we have to our neighbors - locally, nationally, globally - and to choose to do what we can to move towards a more just world. Brecht's play is honest about the problems we need to solve, but it is also optimistic about the possibility that we can come together to solve them. It is inspirational without being naive, realistic without being cynical."

This rendition of The Caucasian Chalk Circle promises to be a provocative experience that challenges conventional notions of material value and calls for genuine care and integrity in a world often wrapped in isolation and consumerism.

A Call to Action and Reflection

The Caucasian Chalk Circle encourages audiences to consider their role within society. O'Leary emphasizes,

"This play is an opportunity for clear-eyed reflection on the problems that exist AND the actions we can take to address them. These are communal problems, so we need to take communal responsibility for the solutions. We all need to step in and take action."

Join the University of Washington School of Drama to experience this richly layered production, where Brecht's vision finds new life through humor, original music, and evocative designs. O'Leary's production embraces the humor and playfulness infused in Brecht's work: "There are funny moments that stand in sharp contrast to the tragedy," he notes. "It's a chance to laugh, reflect, and ask: what can we each do to improve the world?"

With its ensemble cast, striking visuals, original music, and moments of joy amid struggle, The Caucasian Chalk Circle offers a powerful call for "communal responsibility" in an often unjust world. This unique experience challenges conventional notions of value, justice, and compassion, encouraging audiences to engage deeply and reflect on what it truly means to care for each other.

Production Highlights

Showtimes: November 2-10, 2024

Nov 2 (Sat): 7:30 PM

Nov 3 (Sun): 2:00 PM

Nov 4 (Mon): 7:30 PM

Nov 7 (Thu): 7:30 PM

Nov 8 (Fri): 7:30 PM

Nov 9 (Sat): 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 10 (Sun): 2:00 PM

Preview: October 31, 7:30 pm (October 29 preview canceled)

Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission.

Content Warnings: This production includes offensive language, depictions of sexual assault, and atmospheric effects.

Tickets, Contact & Accessibility:

Email: ticket@uw.edu | Phone: 206-543-4880 (12-4 p.m., M-F)

