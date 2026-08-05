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HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Launch Lottery for Seattle Engagement

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HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Launch Lottery for Seattle Engagement

The national tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch a Golden Snitch Digital Lottery for its upcoming Seattle engagement. The Golden Snitch Digital Lottery will open on Friday, August 7 for all performances and will close on Thursday, August 20 for the first week of performances, on Friday, August 28 for the second week of performances, and on Thursday, September 3 for the final week of performances.

The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play The Paramount Theatre for a limited engagement of three weeks only, August 22 through September 12. Each winner is allowed to purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. Those who would like to enter the lottery, can do so at www.luckyseat.com.

HOW TO ENTER

A minimum of ten (10) tickets for every performance will be available for purchase at $40 each.
Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent by email within one (1) hour of the closing of the lottery at 5:00 p.m. local time the day prior to the desired performance date. Winners will have one (1) hour to claim and pay for the number of tickets included in their winner notification.
No purchase or payment is necessary to enter nor does a purchase increase the chance of winning.
Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Digital Lottery.
Only one (1) entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
$40 Tickets are void if resold.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.   

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history. 

Buy Tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

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