OH, MARY! Tour Starring Alaska Thunderf*ck & J. Harrison Ghee is Coming to Seattle

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Producers Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, along with Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount announced today that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunderf*ck will star as “Mary Todd Lincoln” and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will star opposite her as “Mary's Husband” when Oh, Mary! comes to Seattle for a strictly limited engagement from November 3 – 8 at The Paramount Theatre. Additional casting will be announced in the coming months.

Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

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