The 5th Avenue Theatre Announces Virtual Gala on June 4

The 5th Avenue Theatre will host its most heartfelt digital event of the year, the I a?? The 5th Gala on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:00 PM PDT. This virtual fundraising event is a dazzling evening of fun for all musical theater lovers and will feature heartwarming musical performances, one-of-a-kind auction items, and lots of surprises.

The I a?? The 5th Gala will be available to stream for free, with individual tickets ranging from complimentary (suggested $25 donation) to $500, and will be accompanied by an online auction from May 26 to June 5. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://5thavenuetheatre.ejoinme.org/heart5thgala.



"We are so thrilled to create this special event for our entire 5th Avenue Theatre community," said The 5th Avenue Theatre's Managing Director Bernie Griffin. "Especially as vaccines become widely available and the dream of live theater is becoming more real, we can't help but celebrate everything we love about The 5th-from the audiences and young people we reach through our programming, to the artists, artisans, and craftspeople we employ, to the incredible artistry seen on our stage-and we can't wait to celebrate alongside everyone who is able to virtually attend. We are so grateful for the support of all who choose to spend the evening spreading the love with us!"



The gala will feature some beloved Seattle artists, including Kataka "Kat" Corn, Cayman Ilika, Rheanna Atendido, Andi Alhadeff, Rico Lastrapes, Richard Peacock, Taylor Niemeyer, and Richard Gray. All funds raised at this event will be invested in reopening The 5th Avenue Theatre to the community when it is safe to gather together in person. The I a?? The 5th Gala is sponsored by Alaska Airlines and The Residences at Rainier Square.



Individual tickets range from complimentary (suggested $25 donation) to $500. Tickets beginning at $100 include a donation to The 5th and special perks like an I a?? The 5th-themed tote bag filled with items to enhance the evening. Attendees may also purchase tables to enjoy the virtual event with their friends and family. Tables range from $5,000 - $10,000 and include dessert, curated artistic moments from The 5th, and more. Upgrade options for individual tickets include dinner from The 5th's restaurant partners Capital Grille or Ethan Stowell Restaurants. More information about purchasing tables and upgrade options can be found at https://5thavenuetheatre.ejoinme.org/heart5thgala.