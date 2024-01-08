Thalia's Umbrella to Present MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN, By DW Gregory

The production will run February 22 through March 9, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Alexei is an extraordinary man: he has a perfect memory. But he is a journalist in Stalin's Russia, and when the State tells him to forget someone, he can't...and then he disappears.

A Soviet official is searching for him, and the official tries to enlist the help of the psychologist who studied him. But are the official's reasons political or personal? or both?  

A slippery examination of the connections between memory and identity, MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN is a celebration of a remarkable man—but it also counts the costs we pay when the State decides what the truth is.

The principal cast of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN are all Seattle favorites: Sunam Ellis (winner of both a Gregory Award and several Gypsy Rose Lee Awards), Leslie Law (INTO THE WOODS, 5th Ave), Jon Lutyens (TWELFTH NIGHT, Seattle Shakespeare), and Patrick Harvey (Ken Ludwig'S 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, National Tour).

Thalia's Producing Artistic Director, Terry Edward Moore, directs.  The Creative Team includes Stage Manager Rik Deskin, Scenic and Lighting Designer Roberta Russell (A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Seattle Shakespeare), Properties Designer/Technical Director Richard Schug (THE REVOLUTIONISTS, Bainbridge Performing Arts), Sound Designer Kyle Thompson, and Costume Designer Jae Hee Kim (CREATION OF THE WORLD, Theatre 9/12).

Also supporting Thalia's production are Production Manager Mathew Ray and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Wilson.

 

Cast

Sunam Ellis*— Dr. Berezina/Madame Demidova 

Patrick Harvey*— Alexei/Azarov

Leslie Law*— Sonia/Utkina  

Jon Lutyens*—Kreplev/Vasily
 

Creative Team

Terry Edward Moore—Producing Artistic Director, Director

Rik Deskin*—Stage Manager

Daniel Wilson—Associate Artistic Director

Myriah Marsh—Assistant Stage Manager

Matthew Ray—Production Manager 

Roberta Russell—Scenic/Lighting Designer 

Richard Schug—Properties Designer/TD 

Kyle Thompson—Sound Designer 

Jae Hee Kim—Costume Designer

 *Member, Actors' Equity Association

 

About the Production: 

MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN plays February 22 through March 9, 2024, at the Studio at 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122. Tickets ($1-$50) available online at www.thaliasumbrella.org, or at https://thaliamemoirs.brownpapertickets.com/.

Performance dates: 

Thursday, February 22, 7:30pm (PWYC Preview)
Friday, February 23, 7:30pm (Opening)
Saturday, February 24, 7:30pm
Sunday, February 25, 2pm

Thursday, February 29, 7:30pm
Friday, March 1, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 2, 2pm
Saturday, March 3, 7:30pm
Monday, March 4, 7:30 (Industry Night)

Thursday, March 7, 7:30pm
Friday, March 8, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 9, 2pm
Saturday, March 9, 7:30pm (Closing)

About Thalia's Umbrella

Thalia's Umbrella, founded in 2011, is a not-for-profit theater company producing in various Seattle performance venues, including ACT THEATER and 12th AVENUE ARTS. Thalia's Umbrella's productions have ranged from their inaugural production of A DAY IN THE DEATH OF JOE EGG to the world premiere of THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF NOW in 2018, and THE STANDBY LEAR in 2023. Thalia's Umbrella is a professional (AEA) company generally producing one fabulous production per year, winning multiple awards including Seattle Times Footlight Awards in 2013, 2014, and 2016 as well as a Seattle Gay News “Best Theater" award in 2014 and again in 2016. Thalia's Umbrella's mission is to produce plays that dance on the line between comedy and tragedy, taking the light of life seriously and the serious lightly, to create a space where, in Robert Frost's words, "the work is play for mortal stakes." Thalia's Umbrella welcomes other artists—visual, physical, musical—who also dance on that line. Click Here

Performance Details: 


Who: Thalia's Umbrella presents MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN

Where: 12th Avenue Arts 

What: MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN
By DW Gregory
Directed by Terry Edward Moore

When: Thursday, February 22, to Saturday, March 9, 2024. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays, and Saturday March 9, at 2:00 p.m.  Industry Night Monday, March 4, at 7:30pm.

Tickets: General Admission: $50 | Seniors (65+): $40 | Students/Theater Artists: $20 | Early Bird pricing through January 31.
Tickets online at , and www.ThaliasUmbrella.org




