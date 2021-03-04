Taylor Schilling Joins Cast of Seattle Rep's Upcoming PLAYS IN PROCESS

Seattle Rep's virtual Plays in Process series is underway, offering audiences guided and rare exposure to the raw, behind-the-scenes collaborative process of creating a play. Throughout the multi-part program, Seattle Rep is showcasing new plays in development that are on the horizon for the organization. Seattle Rep's first Plays in Process presentation featured local award-winning playwright Cheryl L. West's Fannie, and on April 1, audiences can look forward to the work of another familiar name - Erica Schmidt (MAC BETH) and her fresh adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Single tickets for Hamlet and the Plays in Process series pass are available now and can be purchased at SeattleRep.org.

Erica Schmidt has begun her journey to adapt another Shakespeare classic, and yet again, she will take a fully unique approach to telling the story.

"This adaption of Hamlet is brand new and this Plays in Process installment will be the first time the cast will have delved into the material together," Seattle Rep Artistic Director Braden Abraham explained. "Erica's thorough investigation of the text has led her towards a tighter focus on the domestic relationships in the play and the bonds of family - particularly between Hamlet and Gertrude who are both considerably younger in this version than in most productions we get to see. This is an exciting opportunity to watch incredible actors work with Erica to investigate a great classic play."

This Plays in Process installment will feature four incredible artists including director and adaptor Erica Schmidt alongside Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Taylor Schilling (Netflix Original Series "Orange is the New Black") as Gertrude; 2020 BAFTA and Independent Spirit nominee Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Film: The Photograph; The High Note and the upcoming Netflix film Monster); and Sophie Kelly-Hendrick (Off-Broadway: MAC BETH) as Ophelia. Moderated by Seattle Rep Artistic Director Braden Abraham, these actors will be reading selections from the adaptation and working through different artistic choices being made to create an entirely innovative and original version of this classic Shakespeare play.

The Plays in Process four-part series pass is now available to purchase at the suggested price of $60. A single ticket to the Hamlet presentation is also available now for the suggested price of $20. Other individual event tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. Reservations are required for these events and pay-what-you-choose options are available. Purchase your pass today at SeattleRep.org.