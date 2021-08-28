Tacoma Little Theatre Presents TERMS OF ENDEARMENT

Tacoma Little Theatre begins its 103rd Season, "The Start of Something New", with Terms of Endearment, adapted by Dan Gordon and based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winner Larry McMurtry and James L. Brooks's screenplay of the Oscar-winning film. Terms of Endearment is directed by Blake R. York (The Pillowman).

Though Emma is often exasperated by her highly-opinionated mother, Aurora, they talk every day about their problems, from Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma's struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another most, will they be able to find courage in each other? This funny and touching story captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, and lovers, both old and new.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Terms of Endearment features Stephanie Leeper as Aurora, Anastazja Quinn as Emma, Scott C. Brown as Garrett, Derek Mesford as Flap, Danielle Locken as Patsy/Doris/Nurse, and Jay Lurvey as Dr. Maise.

Terms of Endearment will run Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 26, 2021. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Terms of Endearment is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at the door for all audience members and masks will also be required while inside the building. For our full COVID-19 protocols please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com/covid.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.